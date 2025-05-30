FBI Warns of AI Threat After Trump’s Chief of Staff Targeted in Impersonation Plot

Federal authorities are investigating a sophisticated impersonation scheme targeting White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. An unidentified individual or group accessed Wiles’ personal cellphone contacts and used that information to impersonate her, reaching out to high-profile officials and business leaders.

The impersonator contacted senators, governors, and top executives via text messages and phone calls, some of which featured a voice resembling Wiles. Officials suspect that artificial intelligence was employed to mimic her voice.

Recipients reported that the messages originated from unfamiliar numbers and included requests to continue conversations on alternative platforms like Telegram. Some messages contained unusual requests, such as assembling lists of individuals for potential presidential pardons and soliciting cash transfers. The formal tone and grammatical inconsistencies in the messages further raised suspicions.

Wiles has informed her contacts about the breach and advised them to disregard any suspicious messages. The FBI and White House are actively investigating the incident, emphasizing the seriousness of threats against the President and his staff.

This incident follows a previous cyberattack in 2024, where Iranian operatives reportedly hacked into Wiles’ email account during the presidential campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)