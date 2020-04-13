



YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Naftali Gelman z”l of Montreal. He was Niftar on the second day of Yom Tov.

Rav Naftali was originally from Lemberg, Ukraine. He was one of the founders of the yiddishe community post Iron Curtain in Lemberg.

Rav Naftali is survived by his wife Mrs. Tanya Gelman and two daughters.

Shiva will start motzei yom tov, Thursday night through Wednesday morning.

Phone calls only please:

Mrs. Tanya Gelman (438) 934-5219

Mrs. Rachel Basilyan (415) 370-1121

Mrs. Leah Shkolnik (514) 733-8235

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

