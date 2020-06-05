Harav Chaskel (Harold) Frankel ז”ל שניאור יחזקאל בן אברהם ראובן

Friday
Afternoon
Mrs. Miriam Frankel
Wife
917-691-7688 Zoom meeting ID; 91335172994 Password: CBY (Hours: 10:00am – 12:00pm, 2:00pm – 4:00pm, 4:00pm – 6:00pm)
R’ Mechel (David) Frankel
Brother
718-677-7722/ 646-325-6511
Mrs. Chani Fuchs
Sister
718-327-4315/ 516-581-7355
Rav Yitzchok Frankel
Son
Beginning Wednesday morning at 649 Branch Blvd, 11516 around the house in the backyard.Hours: 8:00am – 10:00am & 6:00pm – 8:00pm. For other hours call before: 516-880-3441. Getting up Monday 6/8.
R’ Michel Frankel
Son
917-834-7582 (Please do not call after 9:30pm.)
Mrs. Charnie Waintraub
Daughter
201-394-4193/ 917-691-7688 Zoom meeting ID; 91335172994 Password: CBY (Hours: 10:00am – 12:00pm, 2:00pm – 4:00pm, 4:00pm – 6:00pm)