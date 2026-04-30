UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

The two Jews who were seriously injured in a stabbing attack in the heart of the Golders Green neighborhood of London on Wednesday were later identified as Moshe Shine, 76, and Shilome Rand, 34, a dual US-UK citizen.

Both were rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but b’chasdei Hashem, after receiving medical treatment, their condition was upgraded to stable.

Rand’s sister told the Daily Mail that her brother’s life was saved by a miracle, with the knife coming within centimeters of vital organs. “My brother left the morning prayer and was stabbed, but was saved by a miracle,” she said.

She added that although she reached out to the UK government, she hasn’t heard back. Meanwhile, the Trump administration reached out and contacted her brother.

She emphasized that the attack is the direct result of rising antisemitism. “He’s a hardworking man who contributes to society and was walking peacefully down the street when the terrorist simply pounced on him,” she said. “It’s appalling, but also not surprising. We get targeted by antisemitism all the time.”

Rand himself said his survival is a neis. Speaking from his hospital bed, he blamed the government for failing to take adequate measures to protect the Jewish community in the wake of the recent surge in antisemitic attacks.

Furious locals chanted “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” at the scene and “shame on Sadiq Khan.” The terrorist, a British national born in Somalia, was known to the Government’s Prevent deradicalisation programme, the Daily Mail reported.

Shine, 76, was stabbed while waiting at a bus stop after Shacharis.

A friend told the Daily Mail about the moments leading up to the attack. “He was waiting for the bus home after the morning prayer,” he said. “It was a horror. We were all shocked. We don’t feel safe in this country right now, pure antisemitism. Everyone is the same, and we are attacked only because we are Jewish. Just like that.”

Jonathan Hall, the independent reviewer of terror legislation, said that antisemitic attacks are now the “biggest national security emergency since Covid.”

In the wake of the attack, the UK Campaign Against Antisemitism announced that a demonstration will be held outside the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Downing Street on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, British Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis informed the media on Thursday morning that the government will fast-track 25 million pounds ($33.65 million) in additional funding to protect the Jewish community.

The terrorist is in police custody as the investigation continues. His name has not been released, but he has been identified as a 45-year-old British national who was born in Somalia. He was taken to the hospital following the attack, but has since been discharged.

After stabbing Jews, the terrorist also attempted to stab police officers. He will be charged with attempted murder.

“The attack in Golders Green was formally declared a terrorist incident,” a police statement said. “Officers are carrying out a search at an address in south east London.”

It should be noted that a pro-Iranian terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on social networks, although the British authorities have not yet confirmed this connection. The organization, known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), has previously claimed responsibility for multiple attacks across Europe.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying: ‘Weakness gaslights one antisemitic attack after another in London. Words are not enough to confront this scourge. We demand and expect action by the British government to protect the Jews of England and bring antisemites to justice.”

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis stated: “Following the antisemitic stabbing of two Jewish people on the streets of Golders Green this morning, words of condemnation are no longer sufficient.”

“This must be a moment that demands meaningful action from every institution, every community, every leader, and every decent person in our country.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)