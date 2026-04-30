WAR PREPARATIONS: Israel on High Alert as Trump Reportedly Weighs Renewed Strikes on Iran

Israel is reportedly raising its level of military readiness amid growing expectations that President Donald Trump could soon approve renewed military action against Iran.

According to Channel 12 News, Trump is currently receiving briefings at the White House from CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper on possible military options, while senior Israeli officials have been holding intensive consultations in recent days.

Israeli leaders reportedly believe negotiations between Washington and Tehran could collapse as early as next week, potentially paving the way for a new escalation.

Officials briefed on the discussions reportedly believe the U.S. may soon move to intensify pressure on Iran through strikes targeting gas and energy facilities, along with key regime infrastructure, particularly as the economic blockade around the Strait of Hormuz continues tightening.

The report also says Israel and the United States are working together to project a credible naval threat against Iran as part of broader preparations for a possible return to conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)