Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WAR PREPARATIONS: Israel on High Alert as Trump Reportedly Weighs Renewed Strikes on Iran

Israel is reportedly raising its level of military readiness amid growing expectations that President Donald Trump could soon approve renewed military action against Iran.

According to Channel 12 News, Trump is currently receiving briefings at the White House from CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper on possible military options, while senior Israeli officials have been holding intensive consultations in recent days.

Israeli leaders reportedly believe negotiations between Washington and Tehran could collapse as early as next week, potentially paving the way for a new escalation.

Officials briefed on the discussions reportedly believe the U.S. may soon move to intensify pressure on Iran through strikes targeting gas and energy facilities, along with key regime infrastructure, particularly as the economic blockade around the Strait of Hormuz continues tightening.

The report also says Israel and the United States are working together to project a credible naval threat against Iran as part of broader preparations for a possible return to conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHY WAS HE FREE? Golders Green Terrorist Previously Stabbed Policeman, Was Referred To Counterterrorism Program

Chuck “Shomer Yishmoel” Schumer Endorses Senate Candidate With Nazi “Totenkopf” Tattoo

🚨Major Fire Erupts at Mesivta Yeshiva CZNV Building in Stamford Hill, London [VIDEOS]

Inquiry Reveals: Sydney Cops Were Warned Ahead Of Massacre, Chose Not To Act

Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

“NON-STOP FIRE:” 12 IDF Soldiers Injured After Hezbollah Drone Hits Vehicle

After Heated Debate, Meron Lag B’Omer Plan To Proceed; Home Front Command Chief Takes Responsibility

UK Terrorist Was “Known” To Authorities, Victim’s Survival Was A Neis; Jews To Protest Outside PM’s Office

CENTCOM Chief To Brief Trump As Army Readies Plan For “Brief But Intense Iran Strikes”

WHICH IS IT? VP Vance Denies Atlantic Report, Then Admits He’s “Concerned” About Missile Depletion