Provocation That Changed The Plan: 175 Gaza Flotilla Terror Supporters Arrested, On Way To Israel On “Floating Prison”

The Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces late Wednesday night was not due to another week, but due to its size, with over 100 boats, Israeli security officials decided to take control of it hundreds of kilometers from Israel, off of the western part of Crete.

According to a Ynet report, Israel had planned to take control of only 10 ships, but then the terror-supporting passengers carried out a provocation, attempting to block a Zim ship bound for Israel in order to impose a “siege on Israel.”

The move was a clear violation of maritime law, giving Israel grounds to take control of more vessels than originally planned. A large-scale operation was launched, and Israeli naval forces seized 21 out of about 60 boats, focusing on the larger and faster vessels leading the flotilla. About 175 terror supporters aboard the ships were arrested and transferred to a naval vessel. Now they are on their way to Israel in a “floating prison.”

The seized boats were disabled and left at sea. About 40 other ships in the flotilla continued toward Israel. Another flotilla of about 40 boats from Turkey is also expected to join the flotilla.

“The remaining boats were left without leadership, turned back, and do not pose a threat,” one official said. “We are monitoring them, but do not view them as a threat. The entire flotilla turned out to be a farce.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)