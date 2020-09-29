Lakewood: Petira of R’ Moshe Harari Z”L, Niftar From COVID-19, Twenty Others Hospitalized

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of R’ Moshe Harari Z”L of Lakewood. He was 46.
Sources tell YWN that he was Niftar from complications from COVID-19. He was taken to the hospital on Erev Yom Tov, and was Niftar on Yom Kippur.
R’ Moshe Z”L is the son of Chacham Eliezer, a prominent Rav in Flatbush.
He leaves behind his wife and two children.
The Levaya is scheduled to take place 11:30 AM at the 7th Street Chapel in Lakewood, with Kevurah in Lakewood.
Meanwhile, there were around twenty Lakewood residents hospitalized in the past few days, it what is clearly a “second wave”.
Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.
YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.
YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be dded to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.
(With reporting by TLS)