HEARTBREAKING: List Of Niftarim R”L Killed In Meron Stampede Released [UPDATED 8:00AM ET]

As YWN has reported, there are tragically 45 Niftarim from the Meron disaster. Many of the Niftarim have not yet been identified by authorities.
All Nifatrim were brought to The Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, where family members have gathered to assist authorities.
Israelis were encouraged not to publicize information about the victims on social media until the families receive official word on the fate of their relatives.
The following is the latest list as of 8:00AM ET:
- R’ Shragi Gestetner Z”L of Monsey. He is survived by his wife and 6 children.
- R’ Eliezer Tzvi Joseph Z”L from Kiryas Joel.
- Habachur Yosef Amram Tauber Z”L from Monsey. He was a talmid in Yeshivas Brisk.
- Habachur Menachem Knoblowitz Z”L (22) of Boro Park. He was a Chosson to a girl from Lakewood.
- R’ Eliezer Goldberg Z”L from Beitar Ilit.
- R’ Dovid Kraus Z”L (33) of Beit Shemesh. He is survived by his wife and nine children. He was a Toldos Aharon Chossid.
- R’ Yisrael Anakvah Z”L (24) of Beit Shemesh. He is survived by his wife and two children.
- R’ Chanoch Slod Z”L (52) from Ashdod.
- R’ Simcha Bunim Diskind Z”L (23) from Beit Shemesh.
- Habachur Eliyahu Cohen Z”L (16) from Beitar Ilit, a talmid of Yeshivas Heichal Avraham in Beitar.
- Habachur Chaim Rock Z”L from Beit Shemesh, a talmid of Yeshivas Mir-Brachfeld.
- Habochur Moshe ben Shalom of Bnei Brak, a Talmid at Yeshivas Ponavezh.
- Habochur Yedidya Fogel, a Talmid at Yeshivas Hatziyonit Hadatit.
- R’ Menachem Asher Zeckbach Z”L (24) from Kiryat Sefer.
- R’ Yehuda Leib Rubin Z”L (27), from Beit Shemesh.
-
R’ Yonoson Chevroni Z”L, of Givat Shmuel.