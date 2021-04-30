HEARTBREAKING: List Of Niftarim R”L Killed In Meron Stampede Released [UPDATED 8:00AM ET]

As YWN has reported, there are tragically 45 Niftarim from the Meron disaster. Many of the Niftarim have not yet been identified by authorities.

All Nifatrim were brought to The Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, where family members have gathered to assist authorities.

Israelis were encouraged not to publicize information about the victims on social media until the families receive official word on the fate of their relatives.

The following is the latest list as of 8:00AM ET: