Levaya of Mrs. Rivka Zeldes A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs. Rivka Zeldes A”H, the Almana of HaRa Nochum Hillel Zeldes ZT”L. Rav Nochum was a Talmid of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kotler ZATZAL when the Yeshiva was in Kletzk, and then when the Yeshiva opened in Lakewood, NJ.
She was the mother of:
Mrs Shoshana Perl (London),
R’ Shimon Zeldes (Lakewood),
Mrs Cyrel Brudny (Edison),
Mrs Naomi Ellinson (Lakewood)
Levaya will take place at the Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue Sunday 9:30 AM
Kevura on Har Hazesim.