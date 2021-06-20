Levaya of Mrs. Rivka Zeldes A”H

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs. Rivka Zeldes A”H, the Almana of HaRa Nochum Hillel Zeldes ZT”L. Rav Nochum was a Talmid of Hagaon HaRav Aharon Kotler ZATZAL when the Yeshiva was in Kletzk, and then when the Yeshiva opened in Lakewood, NJ.

She was the mother of:

Mrs Shoshana Perl (London),

R’ Shimon Zeldes (Lakewood),

Mrs Cyrel Brudny (Edison),

Mrs Naomi Ellinson (Lakewood)

Levaya will take place at the Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue Sunday 9:30 AM

Kevura on Har Hazesim.