MAILBAG: Fat Cat Millionaires Want Applause For “Solving” Frum Family Budget Problems They Created

I recently came across the advertisement in a very well-known weekend magazine promoting an upcoming charity baseball game, aimed at “raising awareness” and funds for an institution that provides financial literacy and coaching. On the surface, this seems like a noble cause. But dig even slightly below that surface, and the entire premise starts to reek of hypocrisy—and frankly, insult.
Among the event’s proud sponsors are several corporations whose executives are making tens of millions of dollars annually, while the workers they employ, many of whom are the very “target demographic” for this charity—are barely scraping by. These same employees are expected to smile while their employers publicly pat themselves on the back for “helping” people better understand budgeting, when the brutal truth is this: no amount of budgeting advice can make up for wages that have stagnated while the cost of living has soared.
You want to teach people how to manage their finances? Start by acknowledging the core issue: they are not being paid enough.
It’s absurd—offensive, even—to suggest that the working class needs a lesson in frugality, while the corporate elite sponsoring this event continue to rake in record profits. Walk into any of these companies’ offices—especially some of the very ones listed as event sponsors—and you’ll see the glaring inequity. Senior staff and executives are compensated handsomely, living in a completely different financial universe, while the rest are stretched so thin they’re practically transparent. And now we’re pretending this same system can be solved with financial “education”?
This isn’t philanthropy. It’s PR. A marketing ploy designed to distract from the reality that many of these business leaders could make a direct, meaningful difference in their employees’ lives by doing something revolutionary—paying them fairly.
No one is asking these owners to forfeit their wealth. But maybe—just maybe—instead of sponsoring a game that feels more like a slap in the face than a helping hand, they could take real action. Not symbolic. Not performative. Real.
Until then, the rest of us are left to watch this tone-deaf charade unfold, wondering how long we’ll be told that budgeting is the problem, instead of the system that keeps people underpaid in the first place. We all agree that these owners are entitled to whatever they want; they own these companies and can call the shots. But let’s not pretend that the answer to a father of five making $85,000 annually is better budgeting.
Sincerely,
A hardworking individual, who is paid a salary you’d think is enough, but it just isn’t
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
6 Responses
No one twisted your arm to accept the job that you have.
your parnosah is based on the eibershter and the hishtadlus that your doing either you need to mishtadel more or daven better. be what it might true success is on the person himself how you perfect your defaults blaming other people just delays the process
This author is spouting pure lashon harah aimed at people (yes, they are wealthy, but they are still people) who actually are well meaning.
An owner of a company takes a tremendous risk whenever he starts a new venture, This includes sleepless nights, stress, tears and many evening away from their families, amongst other (very real) tzaros that they go through. When Hashem answers them with the siyata d’Shmaya to have a successful business, they are b”H rewarded with wealth.
There is no halacha that states that they have to give their workers equal pay to what they receive, There isn’t even a halacha that a boss should give his worker a paycheck above his paygrade just because the company made money.
The author sounds like a hard worker, but unless his boss is underpaying him for what his job entails, this whole article is not just lashon hara, but is also sheker and motzi shem ra. (the comment at the end about the bosses having a right to their own money is just a cheap way to justify the article but actually undercuts it.)
Besides, who made up this conspiracy theory about the baseball game being an evil PR stunt that is “a slap in the face”? Why can’t you just take it at face value, as a well meaning attempt to help people.
on a salary of $85000 for someone still renting a apartment it is possible to rent for $24000 Basement in Lakewood – Sunday night leftovers from shabbat the other 4 nights rice and beans – grill cheese with and without ketchup with bread collected from the thousands of loafs thrown out by yeshivos daily- baked potatos and sweet potatoes – baked tillapia fillet not expensive breaded with 6 kids $2000 monthly groceries
$40000 tuition and day camps- children are eligible for gov’t health insurance and refuah healthshare is $370 monthly for couple
you will need to bike to work because no $ left for car – or dental work or tutor for children – make sure your boss allows you to collect on purim for your family
@imfarginer (A hardworking individual, who is paid a salary you’d think is enough, but it just isn’t) yes people earning only 85k with 5 kids can definitely use budgeting advice, also they may be advised or coached how to ask for a raise or to switch jobs or pursue a higher paying career suitable for them and their budget requirements, just look at the people who figured it out for themselves and earn what they need to live comfortably. “adam leamal yulad” “emor meat vasei harbeh” and so on if you needed the extra motivation!
Partially agree, partially disagree. I don’t think it’s really reasonable to expect a business to pay more than the market value for the labor the workers provide. Businesses exist to make money. Asking a business owner to pay a father of five whatever it would cost to support said family in Lakewood (for reasons beyond the control of any lone business owner) when the labor can be hired for 85K is essentially asking for the owner to give away many tens of thousands of dollars a year. I doubt any business could be profitable and provide anything approaching a “frum living wage” at any scale.
On the other hand, I assume the owners give at least maaser to tzedaka. One wonders how much money gets diverted into various “pet projects” with dubious results at the expense of the mosdos hachinuch, and, in turn, how much tuition – the main driver of the cost of frum living – could be brought down with more support from those who can offer it.
“Pay them fairly” is a very vague concept. Can you explain how you determine “fair” pay?
Salary is no different than any other business deal.
I (exaggerated) offer you a job as janitor for $1/hr. You tell me you won’t work for $1/hr.
You offer to be my janitor for $100/hr.
I tell you I’m not willing to pay $100/hr for a janitor.
I tell you I’m willing to pay you $15/hr.
You tell me you’re willing to be my janitor for $15/hr.
That is the “Fair pay”
An amount that both parties accept.