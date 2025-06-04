MAILBAG: Fat Cat Millionaires Want Applause For “Solving” Frum Family Budget Problems They Created

I recently came across the advertisement in a very well-known weekend magazine promoting an upcoming charity baseball game, aimed at “raising awareness” and funds for an institution that provides financial literacy and coaching. On the surface, this seems like a noble cause. But dig even slightly below that surface, and the entire premise starts to reek of hypocrisy—and frankly, insult.

Among the event’s proud sponsors are several corporations whose executives are making tens of millions of dollars annually, while the workers they employ, many of whom are the very “target demographic” for this charity—are barely scraping by. These same employees are expected to smile while their employers publicly pat themselves on the back for “helping” people better understand budgeting, when the brutal truth is this: no amount of budgeting advice can make up for wages that have stagnated while the cost of living has soared.

You want to teach people how to manage their finances? Start by acknowledging the core issue: they are not being paid enough.

It’s absurd—offensive, even—to suggest that the working class needs a lesson in frugality, while the corporate elite sponsoring this event continue to rake in record profits. Walk into any of these companies’ offices—especially some of the very ones listed as event sponsors—and you’ll see the glaring inequity. Senior staff and executives are compensated handsomely, living in a completely different financial universe, while the rest are stretched so thin they’re practically transparent. And now we’re pretending this same system can be solved with financial “education”?

This isn’t philanthropy. It’s PR. A marketing ploy designed to distract from the reality that many of these business leaders could make a direct, meaningful difference in their employees’ lives by doing something revolutionary—paying them fairly.

No one is asking these owners to forfeit their wealth. But maybe—just maybe—instead of sponsoring a game that feels more like a slap in the face than a helping hand, they could take real action. Not symbolic. Not performative. Real.

Until then, the rest of us are left to watch this tone-deaf charade unfold, wondering how long we’ll be told that budgeting is the problem, instead of the system that keeps people underpaid in the first place. We all agree that these owners are entitled to whatever they want; they own these companies and can call the shots. But let’s not pretend that the answer to a father of five making $85,000 annually is better budgeting.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.