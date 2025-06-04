NO ENTRY: Trump Signs Sweeping Travel Ban To US Targeting Several High-Risk Countries

President Donald Trump has signed a sweeping order blocking travel to the U.S. from nearly 20 countries identified as high-risk for terrorism, visa abuse and failure to share security information.

The new travel restrictions — announced under Executive Order 14161 — apply to nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen, all deemed “very high risk” due to terrorist activity, weak or hostile governments, and high visa overstay rates.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a video posted Wednesday night, President Trump said, “The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas. We don’t want them.”

“In the 21st century, we’ve seen one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa overstayers from dangerous places all over the world,” he added. “Thanks to Biden’s open-door policies, today there are millions and millions of these illegals who should not be in our country.”

Trump said his first-term travel restrictions were “one of our most successful policies” and “a key part of preventing major foreign terror attacks on American soil.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)