Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After Over 600 Days: Bodies Of 2 Hostages Returned To Israel In Daring Military Op

Illustrative. IDf spokesperson

The bodies of two hostages were recovered in a daring military operation in the Khan Younis area of Gaza overnight Wednesday and returned to Israel.

During the October 7 massacre, Gadi Haggai, H’yd, 72, and his wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai, H’yd, 70, were brutally murdered while on their morning walk on the kibbutz and their bodies were abducted by terrorists from the Mujahideen Brigade, the terror group that abducted and murdered the Bibas family, H’yd.

Their deaths were confirmed in December 2023.

The location of their bodies was discovered during a Shin Bet interrogation of a captured terrorist.

The rescue operation was carried out by IDF forces under the Southern Command with the aid of the Shin Bet, special forces, and Military Intelligence.

Gadi and Judith were both US citizens, and Judith also held Canadian citizenship.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MORE TROUBLE FOR NETANYAHU: New Poll Has Bennet-Led Coalition With 72 Seats

🚨 DRAMATIC DECISION: Shas Will Support UTJ In Vote To Dissolve Knesset

Pro-Terror Activist Who Attacked Jews At Columbia Was in Direct Contact with Hamas Spokesman

Edelstein’s Draconian Demands That Sabotaged A Chareidi Draft Deal

Ponevezh Hachnosas Sefer Torah in Memory of Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

From Beis Medrash to Espionage: Vizhnitz Avreich Arrested By Shin Bet In Iranian Spy Plot

White House Press Secretary Torches Press: “We Don’t Take Hamas at Their Word Like You Do”

Supreme Court Justice Slams The Court’s Overreach: “Immense Damage”

Likud, Chareidi MKs Slam Edelstein: “Lomdei Torah Will Be Worse Off Than African Infiltrators”

Khamenei Rejects US-Proposed Nuclear Deal, Vows To Keep Enriching Uranium

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network