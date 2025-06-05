After Over 600 Days: Bodies Of 2 Hostages Returned To Israel In Daring Military Op

The bodies of two hostages were recovered in a daring military operation in the Khan Younis area of Gaza overnight Wednesday and returned to Israel.

During the October 7 massacre, Gadi Haggai, H’yd, 72, and his wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai, H’yd, 70, were brutally murdered while on their morning walk on the kibbutz and their bodies were abducted by terrorists from the Mujahideen Brigade, the terror group that abducted and murdered the Bibas family, H’yd.

Their deaths were confirmed in December 2023.

The location of their bodies was discovered during a Shin Bet interrogation of a captured terrorist.

The rescue operation was carried out by IDF forces under the Southern Command with the aid of the Shin Bet, special forces, and Military Intelligence.

Gadi and Judith were both US citizens, and Judith also held Canadian citizenship.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)