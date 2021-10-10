A Portrait of Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Erlanger ZATZAL, Rosh Yeshivas Kol Torah, Mechaber Many Seforim

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Erlanger ZATZAL, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Kol Torah in Yerushalayim. He was 90-years-old. He contracted COVID over Sukkos, and was Niftar tonight.

The loss touches almost every Ashkenazic Torah family in Eretz Yisroel and thousands from the United States as well.

Rav Avrohom Erlanger zt”l was the Rosh Yeshiva of one of the most prestigious Yeshivos in Yerushalayim, Yeshiva Kol Torah and a marbitz Torah par excellance. He formed talmidim and took a strong personal interest in their development. He was also described as one of the greatest Baalei Mussar of the generation.

The Rosh Yeshiva had a down-to-earth nature that all of his students appreciated and loved. In one of his mussar vaadim he spoke about chessed and the absolute obligation to go even beyond the exact shuras hadin. He explained that if one only does a minimal amount of chessed – it will end up that he will end up losing out significantly. Indeed, he will end up being an evyon – very poor.

Rav Erlanger studied in Gateshead before coming to Eretz Yisroel. The Niftar was born in Switzerland to his father, Hagaon HaRav Shimshon Raphael Erlanger, the grandson of Hagaon HaRav Avraham Erlanger, who was one of the Gedolim of the Frum community in Switzerland. He was one of the first students of the Brisker Rov.

At the age of seventy, he went into semi-retirement so that he could focus on learning and writing on the mesechtos that are rarely learned in Yeshivos. He wrote a remarkable 21 volumes of his Birkas Avrohom on Shas, 3 seforim on Yomim Tovim and Hashkafa, and a number of Mussar Seforim too, such as “Maor Hashaar” on Shaarei Teshuvah of Rabbi Yonah, and “Maor Hamsila” on Mesilas Yesharim. The Seforim on Shas have become “go to seforim” in the Torah world.

Even though he retired, Rav Erlanger zt”l continued to give Mussar Vaadim in Yeshiva. He also gave Mussar Shmuessim in the Kamenetz Yeshiva in Yerushalayim as well as in the Mir Yeshiva of Yerushalayim.

Rav Erlanger zt”l contracted Covid-19 immediately after Yom Kippur. His condition deteriorated on the Sunday immediately before Sukkos. He was taken to Shaarei Zedek hospital and placed on a respirator. Tehillim were said every where and letters were sent throughout the Torah world to daven for him by Rav Gershon Edelstein shlita. He was close to ninety at the time of his passing.

Once he cited a Rambam in the fifth perek of Hilchos Eretz Yisroel, that one who lives in Eretz Yisroel my not leave it. The exception is when inflation has risen so high. The Rambam writes that even though it is permitted – it is not desirable. He explained that Machlon and Kilyon died because they did not extend themselves beyond the shuras hadin.

The lesson he pointed out was that even lifnim mishuras hadin there is not only a complaint against a person, but it is to the point where one gets actually gets punished. He would cite a chovos halevavos that each person is punished according to his own level.

He was one of the first students of the Gaon Rabbi Yosef Dov Soloveitchik zt”l – when he arrived in Eretz Yisroel.

He left behind incredible Torah teachers in his sons and sons-in-law. His sons: the genius rabbis Rabbi Yitzchak Ze’ev, Rosh Yeshiva of Midrash Yechiel in Beitar Illit, Rabbi Akiva – a Rosh Kollel in Jerusalem, Rabbi Chaim Yosef – Rosh Yeshiva of Mishkan Yisrael and Rabbi Eliyahu, Rosh Yeshiva of Noam Hatalmud. His brother-in-law is the well-known Posaik, Rav Tzvi Weber.

Further information about the Levaya will be forthcoming soon.

