Monsey: Levaya of Mrs Sydell (Sara) Rennert A”H, Teacher For 45 Years In Passaic

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden Petira of Mrs Sydell (Sara) Rennert A”H. She was in her late 80’s.

The Niftar resided in Monsey and taught in Yeshiva Bais Hillel of Passaic for the past 45+ years.

She was in Lakewood for Shabbos and was rushed to Jersey Shore Hospital by Hatzolah on Friday afternoon, with severe difficulty in breathing. She was Niftar on Friday night.

The Levaya will be at 12:30PM at the “old” Yeshiva of Spring Valley, 229 Maple Avenue, Monsey NY 10952.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)