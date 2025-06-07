Khan Younis Blast: Two Other Fallen Soldiers Identified

The IDF on Motzei Shabbos identified the names of the two other Yahalom unit soldiers who were killed in the explosion in a booby-trapped building in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Friday.

They were named as Staff Sgt. Uri Yhonatan Cohen, H’yd, 20, from Ramat Gan, and Sgt. First Class Tom Rotstein, H’yd, 23, from Neve Yarak, a moshav in central Israel.

Two soldiers killed in the same incident were named on Friday.

Five others were injured in the incident, including a reserve commando officer in the Maglan unit who was severely injured.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

