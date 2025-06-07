Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Khan Younis Blast: Two Other Fallen Soldiers Identified


The IDF on Motzei Shabbos identified the names of the two other Yahalom unit soldiers who were killed in the explosion in a booby-trapped building in Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Friday.

They were named as Staff Sgt. Uri Yhonatan Cohen, H’yd, 20, from Ramat Gan, and Sgt. First Class Tom Rotstein, H’yd, 23, from Neve Yarak, a moshav in central Israel.

Two soldiers killed in the same incident were named on Friday.

Five others were injured in the incident, including a reserve commando officer in the Maglan unit who was severely injured.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN WOODMERE: Louis Meshonek Z”L Niftar in Horrific Car Accident, Wife Moderately Injured

Keren Olam Hatorah Releases Updated Itinerary For Gedolei Torah Visiting US From Eretz Yisroel

🔥MAKE YOUR BUSINESS SIZZLE THIS SUMMER 🔥

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: Four IDF Soldiers Killed After Booby-Trapped Building Collapses in Khan Younis

HATE IN FRANCE: Kiruv Rabbi Elie Lemmel Violently Assaulted – Twice In One Week

Israel Assures White House: We Won’t Attack Iran Before US Nuclear Talks Officially Fail

Israel Ready to Block ‘Freedom Flotilla’ as High-Profile Activists Defy Blockade

DRAMATIC RESCUE: Chaverim of Rockland Search and Rescue Team Saves Unwell Hiker Near NY/NJ Border

Iran’s Secret Arsenal Grows: 800 Ballistic Missiles’ Worth of Rocket Fuel En Route from China

Musk Polls Followers on Forming New Political Party as Feud With Trump Escalates

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network