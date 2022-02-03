TRAGEDY IN LOS ANGELES: Young Couple In Horrific Crash In Denver; Mother R”L Killed, Father Injured

Tragedy struck the Los Angeles Jewish community on Thursday morning, when word spread of a horrific incident.

Sources tell YWN that a young couple from the community traveled to Denver to go on a skiing trip. They were travelling on Interstate 70 in Idaho Springs, when their vehicle (Jeep Compass Trailhawk) collided with a disabled tractor-trailer at around 5:30PM on Wednesday evening.

Tragically, 33-year-old Leora Ezoray A”H was Niftar at the scene. Her husband was rushed to the hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition. Bichasdei Hashem he has stabilized.

Misaskim of Los Angeles has been working around the clock to ensure Kavod Hames, and have arranged for Hatzolah Air to fly a family member of the husband to be with him, while taking the Nifteres back to Los Angeles for Kevura.

Tragically, left behind are five young children, the oldest just 11-years-old, and the youngest just 7 months-old.

A Chesed Fund has been set up to assist the family and the Yesomim. PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY.

PLEASE SAY TEHILLIM FOR: Eliyahu Shmuel Ben Leah.

Levaya details will be published when they became available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)