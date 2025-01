Monsey Scoop regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Levi Glatzer Z”L, a devoted Boyaner Chossid and longtime resident of Monsey. Reb Levi, who was 85 years old, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The levaya will take place at 10:00 AM at the Boyaner Kloiz, located at 29 Yale Drive.

In accordance with the wishes of the niftar, no hespedim will be delivered.

🗞️ JOIN MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

📰 JOIN MONSEY SCOOP GROUPS