WORRYING: 38 New Cases of COVID-19 In Belzer Neighborhood in Yerushalayim





Health Ministry Officials have noted a dramatic and worrying rise in the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the Belz neighborhood of Yerushalayim. 38 people, from different families, have all been confirmed carriers of the virus in the past few days.

Charedi journalist Yair Sharki tweeted that: “A lot of people are talking about Meah Shearim and a lot less about what is taking place in Kiryat Belz. This is the neighborhood with the fastest rise in confirmed cases in Yerushalayim in the past five days.”

Sharki added that the situation makes a lot of sense when taking into account the behavior of the populace there. “There have been countless reports of people violating safety regulations. This is the heart of the Chareidi mainstream world, but they are acting like a bunch of fanatical sectarians.”

Ten days ago, Kikar Shabbos news site reported that minyanim were being held as well as a small Tisch in the main Belzer building in the neighborhood.

