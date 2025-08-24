“DER STÜRMER:” UK Rag Omits Fact That “Starving” Gazan Child Has A Genetic Illness

The Daily Mirror, one of the UK’s largest newspapers, deliberately smeared Israel by publishing a report with a photo of a Gazan child with a rare genetic illness to accuse Israel of “starving Gaza’s kids”—making no mention of his illness.

Even the state-controlled Turkish Anadolu news agency, which published the photo of the child, Kareem Muaamr, wrote in the report that he suffers from Fanconi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the intestines, liver, and kidneys, disrupting the absorption of essential nutrients.

The Camera UK media watchdog group wrote, “What makes this libel so egregious is that the community note, noting the baby’s pre-existing disease, cites a report by Anadolu Agency, the Turkish state-run news agency. The fact that even THEY were more honest than the Daily Mirror is astonishing!”

Israel’s Foreign Ministry wrote on X. “The Daily Mirror’s manipulation on Gaza is being backlashed by X users: a Community Note saying they concealed important context from their readers about a child from Gaza.”

“Daily Mirror, stop spreading Hamas propaganda!”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)