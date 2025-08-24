Mob Attacks Jews Hanging Photos Of Hostages In Germany

Jewish activists hanging photos of hostages in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, were attacked by a mob of pro-Hamas rioters on Friday.

Dozens of rioters, wearing hoods and masks, shoved them, sprayed them with paint, and shouted antisemitic epithets at them.

Sacha Stawski, the head of the Honestly Concerned antisemitism watchdog, told Bild. “We were called ‘child killers’ and heard shouts of ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘genocide.’ Afterward, a woman attacked us with paint.”

The police told Bild that they are aware of the incident and have increased patrols in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)