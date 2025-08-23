Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Israel of Using U.S. Aid to Commit “Genocide” in Gaza

Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) escalated her criticism of Israel on Saturday, accusing the U.S. ally of using American taxpayer dollars “to pay for genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

In a lengthy post on her official X account, Greene urged Americans to picture themselves in the position of Gaza’s civilians, nearly two years into Israel’s war against Hamas.

“If America was being bombed day and night because of something horrific our government did… and the rest of the world said, ‘Americans voted for their government so they deserve it…’ how would you feel? What would you do?” she wrote.

The Georgia Republican argued that while Hamas is culpable, ordinary Gazans are not. “Does Hamas deserve it? Yes. Do innocent people and children deserve it? No,” she continued. “Many innocent people and children are being killed and they are not Hamas.”

Greene contrasted global sympathy for victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre in Israel with what she called indifference toward Palestinians. “Why can’t people have the same compassion for the masses of innocent people and children in Gaza?” she asked.

Turning to U.S. policy, Greene blasted the $3.8 billion in annual military assistance Washington provides to Israel. “That means every U.S. taxpayer is contributing to Israel’s military actions. I don’t want to pay for genocide in a foreign country against a foreign people for a foreign war that I had nothing to do with. And I will not be silent about it.”

Her remarks come just weeks after Greene became the first Republican lawmaker to describe Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “genocide”—a term that had previously been used by leftist Democrats but rarely within the Republican Party.

