In A First, Houthis Fired Cluster Munitions At Israel, IDF Says

Houthi military conference.

An initial investigation by the Air Force in the wake of the failure to intercept the Houthi missile launched at Ben Gurion Airport on Friday night revealed that the missile was equipped with a cluster bomb warhead.

It is the first time that the Iranian-backed Houthis fired cluster munitions at Israel.

Iran attacked Israel with several missiles with cluster munitions, which fire smaller explosives over a wide area, during Operation Rising Lion.

The IDF stated that the failure to intercept the missile is being thoroughly investigated but does not stem from the type of missile itself.

“The air defense systems, and in particular the upper layer, are capable of intercepting missiles of this type, as they have done in the past,” an IDF spokesperson said.

