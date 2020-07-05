Two Rockets Fired At Israel From Gaza





The Color Red siren sounded in the southwestern region of Israel on Sunday evening when two rockets were fired by terrorists at Israel. The warning siren sounded in Kfar Maimon, Toshiya, and Kibbutz Alumim, which are all located in the Sedot Hanegev Regional council.

Residents reported hearing explosions and the IDF confirmed that the rockets were launched at Israel. As of yet no reports of damage on injuries have been made.

Last week, the Military wing of Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at the sea in order to warn Israel against annexing parts of Judea and Samaria.

A spokesperson for Hamas told Arab media that “this is a warning and threat against stealing Palestinian lands.” He added that it is the organization’s goal to expel Israel from all of the Palestinian lands. “Regarding this criminal and sinful plan, I will not heap up words to discuss it but say simply and plainly the resistance believes that this is declaration of war against the Palestinian nation. The resistance is prepared to protect the nation and its holy sites.”

