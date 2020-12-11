Health Ministry Tells Media That Vaccines Will be Distributed According To Priority List

A press conference was held on Thursday by the CEO of Israel’s Health Ministry, Chezi Levi, together with the head of the Health Ministry’s team that was assigned to combat Corona – Dr. Boaz Lev. The topic of the press conference was to address the procedure of distributing the new Pfizer vaccine for the Coronavirus among Israel’s populace.

The pair presented the order of the people who will have the vaccine available to them. The first and foremost of the groups who will be able to vaccinate will be medical personnel. Dr. Levi said that he hopes that medical personnel will be able to take the vaccine at early as the end of December.

Levi then said that pregnant women, children under the age of 16, and those who have a severe allergic reaction to a variety of triggers.

Dr. Lev said, “Our medical priorities are quite simple, and they are similar to other countries in the world in that the first and foremost group of people who will soon be eligible for the vaccination is the medical staff. In Israel, there are approximately 200,000 to 250,000 medical practitioners. This includes the HMOs, hospital staff, first responders who assist the sick. After that group, the elderly, the sick, and foreign workers who work with the elderly.

Following them will be people who suffer from diseases that increase the risk of getting of the virus, such as those suffering with Diabetes, or being overweight, and anyone who has undergone an organic transplant. Next, come the IDF and the Israel Prison Services

Levi also stated that children under 16 will not be vaccinated yet. “Children did not undergo a part of the vaccination’s testing and therefore it cannot be determined as to whether or not the vaccine is safe for children. Pregnant women are the same.”

According to Levi, the vaccines will be ready for public use only after the required testing is done in Israel. “We are cutting through the red tape but we will not compromise when it comes to the safety of those taking the vaccine. There are a few steps still that still remain to be completed, such as getting a final approval of the FDA, before the vaccines can be administered. We hope to begin administering the vaccine by the end of December.