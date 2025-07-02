MAILBAG: The Cancel Generation – “Kanaim” Are Running Klal Yisroel

The gradual loss of Kovod for our present day Gedolei Yisroel.
First it was the important ad in Yated that everyone is being Mechalel Shabbos in Japan. A full page announcing to Klal Yisroel that one must follow the Psak of the Chazon Ish. No one can Chas v’Sholom say anything to diminish the Kovod of the Chazon Ish ZTL. However, Klal Yisroel has been following the psak of the Gedolim of our Dor, Rav Yosef Sholom Elyashiv ZTL, Rav Yisroel Zev Gustman ZTL and Rav Shlomo Zalamn ZTL, all who pasken that we follow the Shita of Chachmei Yerusholayim and the Yidden in Japan are keeping the correct Shabbos.
This writer doesn’t have the chutzpah to discuss the actual halacha, but he does know that we have been following these Gedolim in all our Shailos and they were post Chazon Ish. What was accomplished with the ad? That the Hamon Am can ignore when the present Rabbonim come out with a Kol Koreh.
Then there was the full page ad about the Sheitels. No one has the audacity to disagree with the psak of Rav Elyashiv [except those that put out an ad about Shabbos in Japan!] but other Rabbonim have thoroughly delved into the issue and have paskened, that even taking into account Rav Elysahiv’s opinion, it is still permitted. Now, it wouldn’t be a problem if our Gedolei Rabbonim put out an ad that says that it is best to be machmir and make every attempt to ensure that one purchases a sheitel without a shailoh. However, the kanaim successfully pushed for an ad that says that if one wears a sheitel without [what they consider] proper hashgocha – AND no such hashgocho exists – all the women of Klal Yisroel have to remove their sheitels immediately, and if they don’t, they are transgressing an Issur d’oraysoh of Avodah Zoroh. So now klal Yisroel knows to again ignore our present Gedolim.
Then WZO. A distasteful situation but one that some Gedolei Yisroel did permit and encourage the olam to vote. It is very understandable for other Gedolim to feel that it is forbidden and wrong. They surely have the right and obligation to have their opinion known. But when it becomes a terror campaign, calling up anyone that doesn’t agree, cancelling, drowning the internet with ridicule and mockery of other Gedolei yisroel then Klal yisroel has again learned the lesson – ignore our present day Gedolei Yisroel. The “kanaim” are running the show.
Then we reach the latest episode, where they crossed even more lines in their attacks on the rabbinic system. After they finished with WZO, and found themselves with extra time on their hands, they gathered signatures on a letter attacking big rabbanim and an established, respected Beis Din. This was a new step taken after months of terrorism and canceling and public ridicule etc.
What was especially disturbing was that they went much further than usual both in terms of the scope of the attack and in terms of the lies that led to it. The kanaim weren’t content with a letter voicing disagreement with a psak. They weren’t even content with merely attacking the rabbanim for the psak. They instead opted to pasul the rabbanim and the Beis Din personally, a dangerous move demonstrating a total lack of responsibility, especially being as this Beis Din is mesader a few gittin a week. And they didn’t suffice with simply taking issue with the halachic rationale or the understanding of the metzius. They instead attacked the behavior of the rabbanim personally – behavior which as it anyway turned out was a total lie designed to attack the rabbanim. This was readily shown with the subsequent publication of letters from 6 other rabbanim personally involved who testified that it was slanderous lies. The kanaim had completely fabricated a slanderous narrative which they used to elicit these signatures. And it was a narrative that was very easy to debunk, and never should have been promoted in the first place. This was a tremendous bizayon for the signatories.
The “kanaim” are making it abundantly clear. They run the show and will stop at nothing to make sure of this and advance their agendas.
Slowly but surely, the “kanaim” are taking over. This must not be allowed to continue.
We must take a hard look in the mirror and see if our behavior does not exhibit many of the traits displayed by the secular liberals we so despise. We must have an awakening. It is high time that words such as mussar and middos make their way back into our vernacular. It is time for the all the Torah we learn to act as a “Sam hachaim” and not, c”v, a “Sam hamaves”.
Yosef B.
The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
You such a great writer but if you can chap the difference between some guy putting in a ad in a paper about the date line or about sheitel and very serious problem of a rogue bais din you really need to look your self in the mirror
The two ads are basically some guy or guys that have a agenda you don’t like it turn the page and this issue with the bais din is a very serious issue and by starting off bashing the ads and going on to the bais din issue in the same breath just mind boggling sounds like someone has a real agenda here to bash this Gedolim that came out against the bais din
Are you part of the bais din ?
Anyone who is aggressive enough and has a few dollars can built up a ton of signatures on any issue. You just need to get one name from a so called gadol by bribing his Gabbai. Then you go to smaller local rabbis and show them the signature and ask them to sign as well. It’s an easy gimmick. This has been going on for years. Corruption of this kind is nothing new. It causes many young kids to lose faith in the truth and go off. About thirty five per cent of chassidim are actually living double lives on various degrees. Between smart phones and internet access and goyta secretaries there is a lot more than meets the eye unfortunately. This generation is facing a very serious challenge.
@DasLakewood – Perhaps you forgot, but those ads also had all the same gedolim signed on it. It was also the same “kanaim” who were behind eliciting the signatures.
It should also be noted that there is not one Lakewood Rav on there.
But you completely missed the main point. The entire premise of the Kol Koreh was quickly shown to be completely false. I will quote from a beautiful expose on this on the Fixing Lakewood blog:
What is the reasoning given for proclaiming them to be pasul?
This is where matters really enter an alternate reality.
The reason given is that they have not answered the call for a review of the investigation into Rav Cohen’s psak!
A letter was summarily publicized in which the Beis Din the family and their representatives chose makes it very clear that the entire premise of the proclamation – namely, that the Rabbanim have not answered the call for a review of the investigation – is patently false, thereby utterly delegitimizing the proclamation.
[Well, there is the added caveat of “באופן המניח את דעתינו”, and that can be understood as “until you retract and assume our position”.]
The proclamation, in an apparent attempt at addressing the fact that numerous other Rabbanim were matir, (which itself raises the question of what the purpose of the diyun is if the other Rabbanim don’t partake in it,) makes the bold claim that the Rabbanim from the first Beis Din to review Rav Cohen’s psak “הכשילו אחרים להתיר”. This is something that they can’t possibly know without those other Rabbanim saying they were tricked. And yet, the other Rabbanim have consistently made it clear that they conducted their own investigations! [The family must have known this. After all, they spent hours speaking to some of these Rabbanim. In fact, they spent more time speaking to them then to members of the first Beis Din to review Rav Cohen’s psak.]
This is shocking!
A proclamation this strongly worded, and of this nature – a proclamation calling for the destruction of major talmidei chachamim’s jobs and reputations – calling for the dismantling of a major Beis Din which is mesader almost all the gittin in Lakewood – calling for all their gittin to be considered pasul! – cannot be issued so flippantly! It cannot be issued based on hearsay and lies. Especially not when the truth is so readily available for those seeking it! (Rav Bess, Rav Reisman, and all the others all have phone numbers…)
There should be public outrage over this!
We should be demanding a public accounting, a public retraction, and a public apology!
And we should ensure that the circumstances that led to this are not allowed to be replicated.
We will not go through each of the signatories, but they can all be easily analyzed. Suffice it to say that we must no longer allow people to misuse an אדם גדול and major posek (Rav _____), an old man suffering from a severe case of Parkinson’s, who will not pasken simple shailos anymore due to the mind-addling effects of the medicine coupled with age-induced senility. It is a בזיון התורה of epic proportions, and we must not allow to pass unnoticed. We must no longer stand for Rav ______’s “chatzer” (such as ____ and ____ [who is _____’s brother-in-law], who are self-proclaimed representatives of the _____ (on record), besides for their other motives,) feeding him whatever they want to elicit the response they desire.
This tremendous חילול השם must be publicly decried.
This is a sensitive topic, so enough said for now.
Safek deoraissa lahumra!!
All the things you quoted are la I’m especially the pea. Whoever authorized it is an am haaretz and will or already pays dearly for this.
Now there are no gdolei because a real gadol needs to know all the PARDES sod included with kavanots. What you call gdolei barely don’t understand the minimum of the sod and I know that for a fact. These burims are then disqualified to even be called gdolei.
The torah world is in the abyss because of pashtanims who take psakims against the kabbalah and often against the torah