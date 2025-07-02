SHIFTING ALLIANCES: Benny Gantz Courted as Netanyahu’s Coalition Lifeline if Gaza Deal Drives Far-Right Out

Israel’s governing coalition is exploring the possibility of bringing Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party into the government if far-right factions abandon ship over a deal to end the Gaza war, Army Radio reported Sunday.

The potential pivot comes as Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir and Religious Zionism chief Betzalel Smotrich rage against a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that would secure the release of Israeli hostages but effectively end the fighting in Gaza. According to reports, Ben Gvir is actively seeking Smotrich’s cooperation to block the deal, although Smotrich’s office denies agreeing to any such meeting.

Fearing a far-right walkout, Shas party chairman Aryeh Deri is reportedly leading quiet contacts with Gantz to shore up coalition stability. The goal: a unity framework that could also address the thorny issue of drafting Charedi men into the military. Both Deri’s office and Blue and White denied the contacts, with Gantz’s party insisting, “We are not aware of such an appeal. As we have said before, we will provide a safety net for the return of the hostages and for appropriate political moves from the outside.”

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and Gantz have both pledged to support the hostage deal from the opposition benches, vowing not to let far-right hardliners sabotage the agreement.

Gantz, who built his political brand as a centrist alternative to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, has left the door open to rejoining the government if national priorities demand it — setting the stage for a potential political earthquake should the far right choose to bolt.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)