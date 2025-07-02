Sophisticated Robbery Duo Busted by NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim After Brazen Heist

A pair of career criminals behind a series of daring and methodical cash robberies across NYC were arrested Wednesday afternoon by the NYPD, thanks to the sharp vigilance of Boro Park Shomrim volunteers.

The takedown occurred near 18th Avenue and Dahill Road, after the suspects targeted a van that had just withdrawn a large sum of money from a check-cashing store in Flatbush and traveled into Boro Park. The scheme was both simple and slick: one suspect, riding a bicycle, followed the van and punctured its tire a few blocks away. As soon as the driver exited to inspect the flat, the second suspect swooped in, climbed into the van, and made off with the cash.

Unbeknownst to them, Boro Park Shomrim had already picked up on their suspicious behavior and were quietly tracking their movements. Volunteers coordinated with the NYPD while maintaining a tight visual, leading to the duo’s swift arrest by responding NYPD officers.

Sources tell YWN that these two suspects are believed to be connected to a string of similar thefts throughout NYC, including in Williamsburg where they’ve used comparable tactics to target individuals and businesses transporting large sums of cash. Additional charges are expected as detectives continue to piece together the full extent of their operation.

Following the arrest, Boro Park Chaverim volunteers and Quick Fix Mobile Tires responded to assist the victim with his slashed tire.

