SEARCH LAUNCHED: Group Of 20 Yeshiva Bochrim Missing In Catskills





A search has been launched for a group of Yeshiva Bochrim missing in the Catskills Mountains.

The group of around 20 boys from Camp Adas Yereiyim were hiking in the area of Biscuit Brook, located on Frost Valley Road in Claryville, NY, when they went missing. They were last seen with a staff member at around 1:00PM. Other groups from the camp had hiked there today and returned safely.

A group of around 40 trained search & rescue volunteers from Rockland Chaveirim were dispatched to the scene to assist the NYS Forest Rangers and Catskills Hatzolah who are mobilizing on the scene.

Biscuit Brook is located in the “Big Indian Wilderness” section of Catskill Park. There is no phone service in the entire area.

