CATSKILLS: Car Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Route 17 [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Traffic was brought to a halt on the eastbound lanes of Route 17 this morning.

Sources tell YWN that a passenger vehicle suddenly went up in flames while driving near Exit 100 at around 11:00AM, Wednesday morning.

A passing Hatzolah volunteer quickly ran to make sure the occupants were out of the vehicle, and had moved to a safe distance. The Rock Hill Fire Department was called, and required the full closure of traffic in the eastbound lanes as they extinguished the blaze.

The D.O.T. responded for an oil spill, and traffic was reopened around 40 minutes later.

Video via @Burbach