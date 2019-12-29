WATCH: NY Gov Cuomo Visits Rabbi Rottenberg’s House – BUT HE JUST SIGNED BAIL REFORM!





As could have been expected, NY Governor Cuomo was bright and early for this mornings photo-op at the home of Rabbi Rottenberg.

Cuomo said Sunday that the stabbing in a rabbi’s home that wounded five people was evidence of a “cancer in the body politic,” as he said the attack was fueled by intolerance and called it an act of domestic terrorism.

One person was very seriously wounded, the governor told reporters, and remained in critical condition. The rabbi’s son was also injured, Cuomo said. His status and that of the other victims was not clear.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack, but Cuomo said there was no doubt it was fueled by hate.

“This is an intolerant time in our country,” he said to reporters outside the rabbi’s home on Sunday morning. “We see anger, we see hatred exploding.”

He added: “It is an American cancer on the body politic.”

[CHANUKAH ATTACK IN MONSEY: Black Man Arrested In Harlem After Stabbing 5 With Machete At Shul [UPDATED 5:15AM]

He said he thought the crime was an act of domestic terrorism and expected it to be prosecuted that way.

YWN notes that Governor Cuomo signed the new “bail reform law” a few weeks ago which goes into effect on Jan 1st. With this new law, NEARLY ALL hate crime arrests will be released without any bail. Think we are joking? Read this YWN article and be SHOCKED.

