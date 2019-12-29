CHANUKAH ATTACK IN MONSEY: Black Man Arrested In Harlem After Stabbing 5 With Machete At Shul [UPDATED 12:45AM]

Multiple victims were stabbed at a Chanukah party in Monsey, Motzei Shabbos.
Five victims were stabbed by a black man armed with a machete who walked into Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul in the Forshay neighborhood of Money and began stabbing people at random.
Eyewitnesses tell YWN that the suspect fled in a vehicle and did not say anything before going on his rampage.
Hatzolah transported the victims to the hospital – one of them is in critical condition with a stab wound to the chest.
At around midnight, the vehicle was located in Harlem, NY, and a suspect was taken into custody.
Police sources tell YWN that the vehicle came over the George Washington Bridge into NYC at 11:02PM.
The vehicle is registered to a Greewood Lake address. Police reportedly also have the father of the suspect and are talking to him.
Chaveirim of Rockland are on the scene as well.
The stabbings in Monsey come on the heels of EIGHT anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York City during Chanukah.
teshuva NOW
African-Americans are the group that’s by far the greatest physical threat of violence against American Jews.
A holidays gift from silent and kiss-ass Chuckie Schumer and Nadler who’s hands reeks in Jewish blood for collaborating with the Jew hating DemocRATS in EVERYTHING THEY DO. DemocRAT is Jew hating party.
So to Chuckie “Shomer Yisroel” and Nadler merry Christmas.
They changed their votes once they made sure that Batak Husain Obama got Iran deal and changed Anti Semetisim Bill to anti Islamist with Jew hating Ilan
HaShem Yerachem alenu..
Yehosef ben Perel Neiman
Shlomo Ben Vittel
Naftuli Tzvi ben Gila
Until Jews start shooting back at perps the things will not change.
Our Democrat political leaders will, no doubt, somehow blame this incident on Trump and “White Supremacy”, like they have with Jersey City. Yeshiva World keep on posting Pro Democrat and anti Trump political articles! Shame on you. You are supporting the Eruv Rav, hopefully unwittingly. I don’t expect this post to go through.
Because Trump still hasn’t brought up the common sense gun laws for a vote, many haters who would otherwise injure people with knifes are massacring people with guns. Trump’s hands are full of blood.
Terrible, terrible news. The news we received here is that 15 people were injured, 2 critical, one of whom was stabbed 6 times. AND the assailant was able to get away!
NOBODY during this time was able to jump the guy and hold him until the police came???????
I found out from sources Mayor Mayor De Blasio will be leaving his position in NYC very veey soon.
Farrakhan is to blame for this. He is inciting his congregants to attack Jews over Chanukah.