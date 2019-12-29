CHANUKAH ATTACK IN MONSEY: Black Man Arrested In Harlem After Stabbing 5 With Machete At Shul [UPDATED 12:45AM]





Multiple victims were stabbed at a Chanukah party in Monsey, Motzei Shabbos.

Five victims were stabbed by a black man armed with a machete who walked into Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul in the Forshay neighborhood of Money and began stabbing people at random.

Eyewitnesses tell YWN that the suspect fled in a vehicle and did not say anything before going on his rampage.

Hatzolah transported the victims to the hospital – one of them is in critical condition with a stab wound to the chest.

At around midnight, the vehicle was located in Harlem, NY, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police sources tell YWN that the vehicle came over the George Washington Bridge into NYC at 11:02PM.

The vehicle is registered to a Greewood Lake address. Police reportedly also have the father of the suspect and are talking to him.

Chaveirim of Rockland are on the scene as well.

The stabbings in Monsey come on the heels of EIGHT anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York City during Chanukah.

