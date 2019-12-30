LOOK AT THIS: Orthodox Jews Armed To The Teeth In Monsey Walk Around With Assault Rifles [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Should Orthodox Jews be armed like this? Assault rifles? Handguns quietly hidden in their pants? No guns at all? Hire armed guards to protect our Shul’s? What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.
These photos and videos were taken on Sunday afternoon at the Hachnosas Sefer Torah at Scheiner’s Shul in Monsey, just nearby where the attack last night took place at Rabbi Rottenberg’s Shul.
Following the shooting attack at the synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, YWN published a Halachis Analysis and article by Rabbi Yair Hoffman about why every Shul must have an armed guard.
Earlier today, there was a shooting inside a church in Texas. The first video below was taken inside that church.
See why every single Shul should have an armed guard:
VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME – VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:
Yes, of course. Every Jew should start implementing use of his or her Second Amendment rights to self defense and protection. Why the heck not?
Haven’t we learned anything from history? When are Jews going to stand up for themselves? If thugs have machetes, guns & other instruments of murder, seemingly easy to get, we need to stop being law-abiding sheeple and arm ourselves. Because as we keep seeing, no one else is doing anything to protect us. The law favors the criminal, thanks to a Marxist mayor.
Shame the local government that can NOT protect its citizens. This will eventually cause the federal government to come in and offer protection for the plain people.
It seems smart at first but this is not our way and has never been the way. This may instigate more CHSVSHLM….