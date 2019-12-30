SEE IT: Congregant Credited With Shooting Texas Church Gunman ‘Within Seconds’





The gunman who pulled out a shotgun during a church service in Texas on Sunday and opened fire on worshipers appeared to be in disguise when he entered the sanctuary, according to a woman who said he made her feel uncomfortable when he sat feet away from her.

Two men were killed when the gunman opened fire at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, as more than 240 parishioners were inside. Within seconds, he was shot to death by two congregants who fired back.

At a news conference Sunday night, White Settlement Police Department Chief J.P. Bevering told reporters the gunman – who has yet to be identified – had sat down in a pew before getting up, taking out a shotgun and firing at a parishioner, who was killed.

FBI special agent in charge, Matthew DeSarno, said the gunman had been arrested multiple times in the past. He said he was “relatively transient” but had roots in the area.

VIDEO MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME – VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED:

While authorities have yet to release information about the church’s volunteer security team, a witness to the shooting told CBS11 the church member who shot the suspect was a former FBI agent.

The actions of the two congregants who opened fire as part of the volunteer security team at the church were praised by authorities during a news conference late Sunday.

