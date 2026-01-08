Arab Who Infiltrated Israel And Tore Down Dozens Of Mezuzahs Arrested

Undercover officers from the Yaffo police district overnight Wednesday arrested an illegal infiltrator from Chevron who posed as a Walt delivery courier and tore down and stole dozens of mezuzahs from many buildings in the Yaffo and Bat Yam area.

Over the past month, the police emergency center received numerous reports of the theft of mezuzahs.

Following the reports, the Yaffo police officer opened a covert investigation, using advanced technological and intelligence means.

As the investigation progressed and evidence was gathered, operational activity combined with intelligence efforts led to the identification of the suspect who posed as a Wolt courier to carry out his nefarious acts.

The police ambushed the suspect in an abandoned building in Yaffo. After arresting him and an accomplice, they seized findings that linked him to the offenses attributed to him.

The suspects, illegal residents from Chevron in their 20s, were transferred to the investigations unit of the Yaffo police for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)