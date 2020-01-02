HATE AND MORE HATE: Williamsburg, Flatbush, Crown Heights [ATTACKS 12, 13, 14]





ATTACK NUMBER 12: Police are investigating more incidents of violence against Jews, including one that happened at around 1:00PM on Wednesday along Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Witness Moses Weiser said it began with two women yelling slurs and when the victim called 911 they allegedly attacked him, using his own cellphone as a weapon.

“They took him in, they threw him down to the ground and broke his phone and threw the phone to his head,” Weiser said.

Weiser said the victim flagged down police officers who caught up to the women at Rutledge Street and Broadway outside a discount store, which is across the street from the 90th Precinct station house.

Police said they expected to charge the women, ages 24 and 34.

ATTACK NUMBER 13: Meanwhile, in another anti-semitic attack, a 15-year-old Jewish teen was riding the MTA B-3 bus in Sheepshead Bay on Tuesday afternoon, when he was threatened at knife-point by two thugs who stole his earbuds and Yarmulka while making anti-Semitic remarks.

A police spokeswoman said the attackers gave the teen his earbuds after people yelled at the attackers and jumped off the bus on Flatbush Ave near Avenue U.

ATTACK NUMBER 14: A video has surfaced showing a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man walking near Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place when a group approaches.

One of the male suspects hits the Jewish man in the head with a folded chair and punches him in the face. Another menaces the victim with a stick before the group flees.

Just minutes earlier and two blocks away a 56-year-old Hasidic Jewish man was walking on Union Street between Albany Avenue and Kingston Avenue, police said.

A group approached from behind. One of them punched the Jewish man in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. Another recorded the incident on his phone. Then the assailants ran.

Police now believe those two attacks are connected.

