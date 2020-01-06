READ THIS: The Rav of Tehran And Delegation of Jews Are “Menachem Avel” The Soleimani Family [VIDEO]

A delegation of Iranian Jews, including the Rav of Tehran, was among the millions of Iranians filling the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of slain General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US airstrike last week, Israeli news sites reported on Monday.
One of the members of the Jewish community in Tehran, in an exclusive conversation with B’Chadrei Chareidim, said: “Many Jews participated in the funeral. We went to comfort the general’s family. The Rav of Tehran, Rav Yehudah Grami, also went to comfort [the family]. An important delegation [of Jews] joined him.”
A Yisrael Hayom report said that a delegation of Jews along with leaders of other minority religions visited Soleimani’s family home on Sunday to comfort the family. Afterward, the Jews praised Soleimani in an interview on state media and expressed their sorrow about his assassination.
The local Jewish community already released a statement a few hours after Soleimani’s assassination on Friday, condemning the strike and stating that: “G-d will avenge the blood of Soleimani.”
“It’s very important for minorities, especially Jews [to comfort Soleimani’s family],” Rani Amrani of “Radio Ran” a Farsi-speaking Israeli radio station, said, according to the Yisrael Hayom report. “They are afraid of anti-Semitism and they don’t want to be harassed. During the protests on Yom Yerushalayim, the Jews often go out and protest as well because they don’t want to be harassed.”
“In their hearts, they love Israel. They’re in a situation in which they’re obligated to prove that they have no connection to Zionism. If they don’t do this, their blood will be on their heads.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Jews lived in Iran with a good degree of security and prosperity until 1979. Since then, most Jews left Iran, and those who remain are mostly elderly. This article tells us that life and politics in Iran is complicated.
what do you expect? they are living under the rule of ruthless Muslims who don’t just kill, but they enjoy torturing their victims too.
They are Netura Karta creeps, they just want to live in peace.
Out of curiosity, why dont they leave?
Sad, but what else can they say or do.
contact Yad leachim to get them out of Iran ASAP ,the day will come whey they will chas veshulem be responsible when Israel will strike their nuclear sites…
I hope all readers can understand the awkward situation of the Yiddin in Iran and refrain from criticism.
Now do these Jews get a pass by all you Israel lovers by not judging them being that they live in fear and wanna extend a slight hand so they’re blood isnt hefker to these animals? Or are they ostracized as inhuman cockroaches as NK wld be.
Oh! I see they love Israel. So they’ll be spared thank G d.
Not a NK fan in any way, but NK “sometimes “ also did many stuff to simmer antisemitism.
sounds like the times of the sultan and czar which reminds me of the “bracha” of the “rav” in fiddler on the roof who says the proper bracha on the czar is that he far from us.
I don’t think it was smart for the radio station to say that publicly, especially in farsi.
I do not blame them. Jews in Iran are being hostages.
Properly in keeping with the concept of מפני איבה, which they live with and understand.
HahaHaha garbage!! They would have been shot if they didn’t show up
It’s either this, or they’re getting executed
Interesting that even in their own country they wear Litvishe levush.