Terrorist Who Murdered Ari Fuld HY”D Is Convicted Of Murder





The Judea military court near Jerusalem convicted Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, 18, of the murder of Ari Fuld in Gush Etzion on September 16, 2018.

Jabarin, a resident of a Palestinian town south of Chevron, was convicted of intentional homicide [military court equivalent of murder] for murdering Fuld and three counts of attempted intentional homicide.

Fuld, a 45-year-old father of four, a well-known American-Israeli activist and resident of Efrat, died a hero after chasing the terrorist despite his mortal stab wounds to save a Jewish woman who was the next intended victim of the terrorist. Despite his wounds, he managed to jump over a low stone wall and shoot and wound the terrorist before collapsing.

Ari’s widow, Miriam Fuld, responded to the conviction: “Almost sixteen months have passed since that awful day when Ari was brutally taken away from us. Sixteen months after the heinous act, and today the military court convicted Ari’s killer.”

“Ari, who loved his people and his country so much, fought to protect them to his last breath. Today we see a little justice for him. But until we learn to protect our people, ourselves and our children – we will not be completely free in our country.”

Morris Hirsch, the former head of the Military Prosecution in Judea and Samaria and the Fuld family’s attorney, stated: “Ari’s murder was a direct result of the rampant incitement in the Palestinian Authority’s educational system and the monthly salaries paid by the PA to terrorists. We expect the court to impose a life sentence on the murderer so that he won’t be released from prison until he dies.”

