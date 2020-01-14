Connecticut Governor Visits Waterbury Yeshiva Following Rise Of Anti-Semitism [PHOTOS]





In light of the recent rise in hate crimes against Jews in the Tri-State area, a high-level security meeting took place in Connecticut.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who has a close relationship with the Waterbury Jewish community, met with the Rosh Yeshiva, Rabbonim, and community Askonim from Waterbury regarding safety and security for the Waterbury Jewish community.

The Governor made it clear that he would not tolerate any hate against Jews in the State, and that extra security and additional measures have already been taken to ensure the safety of the Jewish communities around the state.

The Waterbury Jewish Community has more than 300 families living in it. There are close to 700 students in the elementary school and girls high school, with around 240 students in the Waterbury Yeshiva and Mesivta.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







