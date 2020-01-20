TERROR BALLOONS RESUME? IDF Attacks Hamas Target After Multiple Terror Balloons Launched Into Israel Over 5 Days





IDF forces reportedly attacked a Hamas terror position in the Gaza Strip on Sunday afternoon after incendiary balloons exploded over a home in the southern town of Sderot, Arabs news outlets reported. The IDF did not yet confirm the attack.

The explosion in Sderot, which fortunately did not result in any injuries, is the latest in a series of incendiary balloons that landed in Israel over the last five days. The launching of the terror balloons, which in the past has burned thousands of acres of Israeli fields, has largely stopped in the last half-year. Additionally, four mortar shells were fired into Israel on Wednesday, breaking a several-month period of relative calm on the Gaza-Israel border.

On Shabbos, a bunch of balloons was spotted in a public park in Sderot. Police sappers arrived at the scene and neutralized the explosive device attached to the balloons. There were no injuries.

On Friday, police sappers were summoned to Ashdod to neutralize an explosive device attached to a bunch of balloons that was found in the city.

On Thursday, two bunches of balloons with explosive devices were spotted in the Sdot Negev Regional Council area. One bunch of balloons was spotted in an open field and police sappers who had been summoned to the area arrived at the scene just as the balloons exploded. There were no injuries. The other bunch of balloons got caught in a tree and was neutralized by police sappers. In response, IDF forces attacked terror targets in Gaza for the second day in a row.

On Wednesday evening, police sappers were summoned to Sderot to neutralize a bunch of balloons attached to an explosive device that landed in a residential neighborhood.

Earlier on Wednesday, four mortar shells were launched into Israel from Gaza, reportedly by Islamic Jihad. The Iron Dome intercepted two of the projectiles and the other two fell into open fields. In response, the Israeli Air Force attacked several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons production site and a military base.

