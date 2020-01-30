Anti-Semite Ilhan Omar Reacts To Trump’s Peace Plan: “Theft, Erasure,” Rashida Tlaib: “Futile & Useless”





US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responded to the unveiling of President Donald Trump’s peace plan by tweeting: “This is not a peace plan. It is theft. It is erasure.” She also retweeted a statement from J Street: “This is an annexation plan, not a plan for peace.”

Later, Omar retweeted a post by If Not Now – a “movement led by young American Jews to end our community’s support for the occupation” – “Trump’s plan is totally and utterly bankrupt and reveals the shameful way that our government has catered to the Israeli right — at the cost of Palestinian freedom — for our entire lives. All people of conscience must publicly reject Trump’s plan for permanent occupation.”

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) who recently re-tweeted a false blood libel accusation of an Arab child being murdered by Jewish “settlers” and then deleted it without any apology, responded to the peace plan by writing in Arabic: “From Detroit to Palestine: What was announced today is futile and useless, and contrary to all UN resolutions and international legitimacy.”

This is not a peace plan. It is theft. It is erasure. https://t.co/N2rduGVnze — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2020

President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan Tuesday, calling for the creation of a State of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, saying it is a “win-win” opportunity for both Israel and the Palestinians.

The plan more than doubles the territory currently under Palestinian control, although it also recognizes Israeli sovereignty over major settlement blocs in the West Bank, something to which the Palestinians will almost certainly object. The Palestinians have already rejected the proposal, accusing Trump of being biased in favor of Israel as he has adopted policies that bolster Israel at their expense.

من ديترويت إلى فلسطين: إن ما أعلن اليوم عبثي ولا جدوى منه، ومخالف لكل قرارات الأمم المتحدة والشرعية الدولية. https://t.co/KdjOtoaOaY — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 28, 2020

Trump's plan is totally and utterly bankrupt and reveals the shameful way that our government has catered to the Israeli right — at the cost of Palestinian freedom — for our entire lives. All people of conscience must publicly reject Trump's plan for permanent occupation. — IfNotNow🔥 (@IfNotNowOrg) January 28, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








