Trump Blasts Iowa Caucuses As “UNMITIGATED DISASTER”; Asks When They Will Blame RUSSIA!





President Trump blasted Democrats after Monday’s Iowa caucuses resulted in chaos and a failure to determine a winner even by Tuesday morning.

The president cited the faulty process as just another example of Democrats having trouble running something important, such as the notorious crashing of the Affordable Care Act’s website during the Obama administration.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that,” Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, issued a statement Monday on the Iowa caucuses that have suffered a series of largely unexplained delays and raised questions about the legitimacy of the contest.

The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

“Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history. It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?” Parscale said.

In the statement, he also said the Republican caucuses had a “record turnout” for Trump.

When will the Democrats start blaming RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, instead of their own incompetence for the voting disaster that just happened in the Great State of Iowa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

“Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with [a] record turnout for an incumbent,” he added.

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were indefinitely delayed due to “quality checks” and “inconsistencies” in some reporting, an embarrassing complication that added a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season.

The Democrat Party in Iowa really messed up, but the Republican Party did not. I had the largest re-election vote in the history of that great state, by far, beating President Obama’s previous record by a lot. Also, 97% Plus of the vote! Thank you Iowa! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







