KIDDUSH HASHEM: $47,000 Check From Jewish Community Given To Family Of Fallen Jersey City Detective





A check of nearly $50,000 organized by YWN using The Chesed Fund was presented on Tuesday to the family of fallen Hero Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals.

In just a few hours hours, the Jewish community raised a whopping $47,000 for the family of Detective Joseph Seals, an 18 year law enforcement veteran and married father of five who was tragically murdered in the Jersey City attack on Tuesday December 10.

Around 1,400 generous donors opened their pockets and donated – to a fund on The Chesed Fund platform – to show their support to law enforcement – and Detective Seals in particular.

This fund was administered by prominent Jewish community activists Mr. Chaskel Bennett, Mr. Leon Goldenberg and Mr. Moshe Wulliger of Flatbush Hatzolah in partnership with Yeshiva World News (YWN).

Attending the event was Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly, members of the City Council, representative of NJ Governor Phil Murphy, representatives of the FBI, NJSP, Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies.

