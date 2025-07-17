Uproar In Court: Ben-Gvir: “Delusional Supreme Court Discusses Whether Terrorists’ Sausage Is Processed Meat”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday morning attended a hearing at the Supreme Court regarding the petition of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) against the conditions of terrorists in Israeli prisons.

Deputy Minister Almog Cohen and Likud MK Tally Gotliv also attended the hearing, along with right-wing activists.

Before the start of the hearing, one of the left-wing activists called Ben Gvir names and created a disturbance—and was removed from the courthouse by the court security.

Ben Gvir said before the hearing, “While our hostages are in hell—hungry, beaten, suffering severe torment and eating a quarter of a pita a day—the Supreme Court justices are choosing to deal this morning with the rights of terrorists. Instead of discussing how to strengthen deterrence, they are asking themselves whether the sausage in prison is processed meat and whether the murderers’ menu is balanced, healthy, and contains enough vitamins.”

“It’s not just detached – it’s crazy and delusional. The State of Israel is at war, and while our soldiers are risking their lives, the Supreme Court is busy with discussions of a group of delusional and hypocritical people—’The Association for Civil Rights’, who want to take care of terrorists who raped, murdered, and slaughtered our children.”

He added, “I am proud that I changed the policy in prisons. They used to enter thin and leave fat—they had everything in prisons: baklava, shawarma, and lamb—for murderers, for people who raped and slaughtered. And I am so proud that I changed that, and I hope that the Supreme Court will not put a spoke in the wheels on this matter.

“The changes in prisons have led to deterrence, have led to terrorists no longer wanting to enter prisons. And I am here today to ensure that the Supreme Court does not dare to change this very correct thing.

“We have the policy to give the minimum of the minimum—it works, it deters, and it must continue.”

Attorney Yehuda Puah, chairman of the B’Tzalmo organization that represents the families of some of the hostages, said: “The terrorists lost weight? Whoever weighed 130 kilograms should be grateful that they were put on a diet and reached a normal weight at the expense of the state. The court must also allow the families of the hostages to have their say and not only ‘civil rights’ organizations that defend Nukhba terrorists.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)