Queens: Jewish Businesses And Schools Evacuated After High-Pressure Gas Main Rupture [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Construction crews working in the Kew Gardens Hills section of Queens struck a high-pressure gas main on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Main Street & 68th Drive.

There were evacuations as a precaution.

Jewish stores and business as well as Jewish schools were being evacuated.

In one video provided to YWN, the Sifrei Torah were being removed from the “Jewish Heritage Center of Queens”, and placed into the vehicle of a Queens Hatzalah volunteer.

Con Edison crews are on scene attempting to shut off the natural gas main.

FDNY EMS staging area is located at the intersection of Jewel Avenue and Main Street.



Expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel on Main Street between Jewel Avenue and Melbourne Avenue in Queens. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

There are no injs reported.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)





