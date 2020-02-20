Netanyahu Apologizes To Rabbi Druckman for Name Calling





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Rabbi Druckman to apologize for comments made about him by members of his office and Otzma Yehudit Leader Itamar Ben Gvir.

The phone call came following the publication of the recordings of the conversation between Ben Gvir and members of the Prime Minister’s Office including Natan Eshel and calling Rabbi Druckman inappropriate names.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement on Wednesday night in which they said that the phone call was warm and amicable. “The Prime Minister told the Rabbi that the statements were made without his knowledge and do not represent his opinion of the Rabbi. He wished Rabbi Druckman good health and emphasized that the best way to have a right-wing government is to vote for Likud.”

In response to the statement made the Prime Minister, Rabbi Druckman published his own statement that said: “I call on the public to vote for only one party, that of Yamina whose letters are Tet Bet. The representatives of the Yamina party are reliable and will fight with all of their power for the Jewish Identity of the State of Israel and will ensure that the land of Israel stays in the hands of the Jewish people. A vote for Yamina is the vote that will ensure a right-wing government led by Netanyahu.”

