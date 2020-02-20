SICKENING: Man Who Murdered Woman in Monsey’s Finkelstein Library Had Been Out UNDER BAIL REFORM





The liberal democrats running New York State now have innocent blood on their hands, thanks to their insane bail reform laws.

According to a report by LoHud, 25-year-old Blanchard Glaudin had been released free on a previous rape charge when he murdered 53-year-old Sandra Wilson inside the Finkelstein Library in Monsey earlier this week.

Glaudin had been released under the new bail reforms after being accused of trying to rape a woman at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in November. Nyack Justice Robert Knoebel had set Glaudin’s bail at $100,000 and he was held as Gaudin Blanchard in the county jail from Dec. 20 until Dec. 26, until a County Court judge released him without bail under the criminal justice reforms.

Glaudin failed to appear in Nyack Justice Court three times in January, including a Jan. 7 scheduled appearance.

Glaudin has now been charged with second-degree murder. According to a report in the NY Post, Wilson had asked Glaudin to please lower the volume of his music, when he pulled out a knife and fatally stabbed her.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)






