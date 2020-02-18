Person Stabbed Inside Finkelstein Library In Monsey





A person was stabbed at the Finkelstein Library on Tuesday afternoon. Monsey Hatzolah was working on the victim reportedly in traumatic arrest.

The female victim is reportedly a non-Jewish employee at the library.

Sources tell YWN that Jewish employees held down the attacker until the arrival of the Spring Valley Police who took the man into custody.

Rockland Chaveirim are on scene as well.

