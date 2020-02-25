NO HANDSHAKES! Due To Coronavirus Netanyahu Refuses To Shake Hands On Campaign Trail [VIDEO]





Prime Minister Netanyahu has refused to shake hands with people, especially foreigners, while on the campaign trail due to the overhanging threat of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The outbreak is having a direct effect on Israel’s elections” read the commentary on one Israeli news site on Monday.

Over the past few days, video footage has cropped up of the Prime Minister meeting with supporters in various places, one of the being the Meoras HaMachpela, and refusing to shake hands with people.

Sources close to Netanyahu have responded and said that “the reason for Netanyahu’s refusal to shake hands is that he is acting responsibly. He meets with thousands of people each day and cannot run the risk of becoming infected. Due to various reports, it has been decided that the Prime Minister should not shake hands with people he does not know.”

