HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Boy Assaulted At Gym In Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]





A Jewish boy was the victim of a hate attack in Crown Heights this week.

CHI reports that the victim was using a piece of exercise equipment at the “Crunch Gym” this past Tuesday, when he was suddenly attacked.

The victim told the NYPD that the suspect, a black male, walked over to him, called him an “(expletive removed) Jew”, and slapped him in the face. He also pulled off the victims headphones, and stepped on them, crushing them into pieces.

No words were exchanged prior to the attack.

The NYPD arrested the man, who also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

