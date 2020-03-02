Chareidi Peleg Ethiopian Draft Dodger Will Be Released for Purim





The draft dodger, Gamliel Mahadani, who is of Ethiopian descent and part of the Peleg Yerushalmi movement, was awarded a furlough from his prison sentence for the holiday of Purim. The furlough comes just 19 days before he is supposed to be released entirely.

Madhani was arrested at his home in Or Yehuda last month after he was found to have been draft dodging for more than 1,000 days. He was given a 70-day sentence to sit in military prison and has already served 40 of those days.

Due to Madhani’s lengthy draft-dodging, the military prosecutor sought the maximum sentence of six months in prison. However, Madhani’s attorney Menachem Stauber succeeded in bringing the total time served down to just more than two months, a very lenient sentence when taking into account the amount of time Madhani had evaded registering with the IDF.

According to Kikar Shabbos, Madhani had refused to appear in front of the national service committee. Had he done so, he likely would have received an exemption from his prison service entirely. His refusal to appear stems from his desire to not cooperate at all with IDF in any way.

